UK Power Networks says it is aware of two unexpected outages affecting addresses in the district this morning.

A power cut in the CO7 0 postcode area, including homes in Brightlingsea, was reported just after 5am today.

A statement on the energy company's website says: "We became aware of a power cut at 5.09am. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly."

SEE ALSO: Disruption on A120 and M11 as roadworks near Stansted Airport 'overrun'

Affected area - Brightlingsea (Image: UK Power Networks)

It is estimated the power will be switched back on in Brightlingsea between 10.30am and 11.30am today.

Power cut in Frinton this morning

A second power cut affecting the CO13 9 postcode area, including homes in Frinton, was reported at 6.31am.

Affected area - Frinton (Image: UK Power Networks)

UK Power Networks says: "We're sorry your power has gone off again. We are sending our engineers back to the Hadleigh Road area to investigate why.

"Currently, our time frame for power to be restored is between 10am and 11am, but once our staff arrive on site and assess the situation, this time may change.

"As there have been other power cuts recently it's difficult to know what repairs will be needed to restore your power safely, so timeframes we provide throughout have to be estimated."

Both issues are believed to be caused by a fault with a piece of electrical equipment which controls the supply of power to homes.