DRIVERS are facing disruption because of "overrunning roadworks" on a major Essex road near Stansted Airport.
Essex County Council's traffic control team said on the social media site X that the northbound exit slip road at junction 8 of the M11, the A120 turning, is closed because of overrunning overnight roadworks.
The AA is reporting a roadworks vehicle has broken down in the roadworks area.
Speed sensors indicate queues are also building on the eastbound A120 approaching the Birchanger roundabout while the incident is resolved.
