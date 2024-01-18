DRIVERS are facing disruption because of "overrunning roadworks" on a major Essex road near Stansted Airport.

Essex County Council's traffic control team said on the social media site X that the northbound exit slip road at junction 8 of the M11, the A120 turning, is closed because of overrunning overnight roadworks.

The AA is reporting a roadworks vehicle has broken down in the roadworks area.

Speed sensors indicate queues are also building on the eastbound A120 approaching the Birchanger roundabout while the incident is resolved.