CANNABIS plants valued at tens of thousands of pounds were found during a drugs raid in Clacton.
Officers from Essex Police executed a drugs warrant in Pier Avenue, Clacton, on January 15.
More than 250 cannabis plants were found across two floors in the property.
The plants have a street value between £60,000 to £190,000.
An Essex Police spokesman said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action."
