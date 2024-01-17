CANNABIS plants valued at tens of thousands of pounds were found during a drugs raid in Clacton. 

Officers from Essex Police executed a drugs warrant in Pier Avenue, Clacton, on January 15.

More than 250 cannabis plants were found across two floors in the property. 

The plants have a street value between £60,000 to £190,000. 

An Essex Police spokesman said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action."

