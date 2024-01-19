Clacton’s MP Giles Watling has launched a new campaign to improve investment in local bus services after constituents raised concerns about the need for greater development.

Through a survey, Mr Watling wants to gather residents’ views on what bus services need as well as identify areas which increased investment could address.

Over the Christmas break, he has been working closely with the bus provider Hedingham Chambers to better understand the company’s challenges and the situation on the ground.

Mr Watling hopes the information will help to make an effective case in front of the government and win investment from the public and private sectors.

He said: “We’ve already achieved so much investment in Clacton last year - £78m to improve our high street, town, local hospital, and to level up our area.

“But public transport is a vital part of this levelling up effort, and residents need to be able to access services and businesses in our constituency and beyond.

“Now that the chancellor has committed to capping bus fares at £2 for a single until the end of the year, we must go further and address obstacles to route frequency, distance, and reliability – and we can’t do this without funding.

“I hope that my ministerial colleagues will agree with me.”

The ‘Better Buses’ survey can be found on Mr Watling’s website and closes March 31.