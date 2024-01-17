Once completed, motorists travelling on this section of the A12 each day are expected to save as much as 1.5 hours every week. The government adds that with capacity increased by 50 per cent, the impact on other road users of incidents like breakdowns or collisions – that can lead to delays – will also be reduced.

Other major improvements include the construction of two major bypasses at Rivenhall End and to the north of Kelvedon. These will help to take heavy goods vehicles away from minor roads and local villages. Junctions will also be upgraded to help traffic enter and exit the A12 safely.

National Highways propose to create a new access road onto the existing A12 from Braxted Road and close off the current access to the north western arm of Oak Road onto the A12

Traffic modelling data shows the section of the A12 between J19 at Boreham Interchange to Junction 25 at Marks Tey carries a very high volume of traffic with up to 90,000 vehicles using it every day.

The Duke of Wellington bridge will become a bridge solely for walkers cyclists and horse riders

The connection to the major ports at Harwich and Felixstowe also means heavy goods vehicles account for a higher proportion of traffic than on most major roads.

The bridges at Bury Lane and and Station Road will be replaced

Freight makes up between nine per cent and 12 per cent of all traffic on this part of the A12 – that is almost double the national figure of five per cent on most routes.

The National Highways website suggests work on the project could start this year and be finished in 2027-28.

Both the current southbound entry slip road and northbound exit slip road at junction 20a will be closed. The road will be widened to three lanes in each direction.

Marks Tey and Layer councillor Kevin Bentley, who is also the leader of the county council, praised the efforts of Witham MP Dame Priti Patel who fought to secure funding to widen the A12.

At Hatfield Peverel National Highways propose to change the current slip roads and junctions.

“We’ve done lots of campaigning in Messing and Marks Tey,” he said. “Whatever happens, we must make sure there’s as little disruption as possible to residents in the area.”

A new junction 22 will provide access in all directions. It will take traffic between Witham, Rivenhall and Kelvedon, Little Braxted and the A12

It is thought the project could slash as much as 90 minutes off commuters’ journeys over a week.

Kelvedon and Feering councillor Paul Thorogood, however, isn’t so optimistic.

At the new junction 22 a new bypass will be created with three lanes in each direction. The existing A12 will become a local road and subject to further engagement handed back to Essex County Council

He said: “I’ve driven all over the world including in Los Angeles and Toronto where they keep adding new lanes to their main highways and it doesn’t get rid of the traffic problems.”

A new bypass will be created. The existing A12 will become a local road and after subject to further engagement handed back to Essex County Council

Mr Thorogood admitted “the existing junctions need improving” but feels widening the road is a move in the wrong direction.

“We should be investing more into public transport to get people out of their cars and into trains and buses,” he added.