WHILE saying Colchester is rather straightforward, there are a number of places in and around it which some people seem quite difficult to pronounce.
In a bid to gauge and find out which of these locations residents and visitors frequently mispronounce, we asked the Gazette readers for their views.
A somewhat heated debate followed, with the question seemingly causing quite a stir.
Common disagreements revolved around places such as Witham, St Osyth, Alresford, and the ever misquoted Fingringhoe.
Jennifer Beattie, meanwhile, expressed frustration with Beaulieu in Chelmsford.
She said: "Don’t have a French name then if you’re not going to say it right."
James Sadler, on the other hand, recalled his days at BBC Essex, bemused by the pronunciation of Stour "as if it rhymed with sour."
A high number of residents, including Patster Clohosy and Jules Everest, highlighted Witham as an issue.
Regarding the pronunciation of Witham, Mark Sycamore said, "Witham is usually pronounced by the media as With-am as opposed to Wit-ham."
Dawn Bird added "for locals, take your pick: Toosie, Brightinsea, Roughedge, Wivener, Ulsford."
Wivenhoe also attracted interest, with Kerry Rogers noting "a lot said Wyvernhoe".
Alice Harker and Lisa Land also both suggested the misconstrued pronunciation of Wivenhoe, while Carli Fuller noticed mistakes with Harwich, said: "Northerners always pronounce it Harr-witch.
"We all know it’s ‘aarrridge."
An amused Andy Rich remarked: "Prettygate but without any of the ts".
Readers in places further afield didn't escape the discussion either.
In the end, it's fair to say whether you’re from 'Alresford, 'Wit-ham' or 'Fing-ring-hoe', England holds a rich tapestry of charming, humorous and sometimes baffling colloquial conundrums, threading our nation together, one mispronounced town name at a time.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here