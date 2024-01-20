In a bid to gauge and find out which of these locations residents and visitors frequently mispronounce, we asked the Gazette readers for their views.

A somewhat heated debate followed, with the question seemingly causing quite a stir.

Common disagreements revolved around places such as Witham, St Osyth, Alresford, and the ever misquoted Fingringhoe.

Mispronounced - Some people are said to have difficulty pronouncing Alresford (Image: Steve Brading)

Jennifer Beattie, meanwhile, expressed frustration with Beaulieu in Chelmsford.

She said: "Don’t have a French name then if you’re not going to say it right."

James Sadler, on the other hand, recalled his days at BBC Essex, bemused by the pronunciation of Stour "as if it rhymed with sour."

A high number of residents, including Patster Clohosy and Jules Everest, highlighted Witham as an issue.

Regarding the pronunciation of Witham, Mark Sycamore said, "Witham is usually pronounced by the media as With-am as opposed to Wit-ham."

Dawn Bird added "for locals, take your pick: Toosie, Brightinsea, Roughedge, Wivener, Ulsford."

Wivenhoe also attracted interest, with Kerry Rogers noting "a lot said Wyvernhoe".

Trouble - Wivenhoe also attracted interest, with Kerry Rogers noting a lot said Wyvernhoe. (Image: Steve Brading)

Alice Harker and Lisa Land also both suggested the misconstrued pronunciation of Wivenhoe, while Carli Fuller noticed mistakes with Harwich, said: "Northerners always pronounce it Harr-witch.

"We all know it’s ‘aarrridge."

An amused Andy Rich remarked: "Prettygate but without any of the ts".

Readers in places further afield didn't escape the discussion either.

In the end, it's fair to say whether you’re from 'Alresford, 'Wit-ham' or 'Fing-ring-hoe', England holds a rich tapestry of charming, humorous and sometimes baffling colloquial conundrums, threading our nation together, one mispronounced town name at a time.