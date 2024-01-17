Residents in the district face an increase of three per cent in council tax leaving the average band D householder paying £194 for district council services.

Based on a proposed three per cent increase, Tendring Council’s share of council tax for a band D property will be £193.75 in the next financial year, up £5.64 from 2023-24.

But the council has also been told its saving plans are not sufficient as it aims to tackle a forecasted budget deficit of more than £2.5million.

Even after identifying savings more than the original target of £500,000 for the next financial year, the favourable position has been offset by rising costs and estimated inflationary pressures.

However, the authority has been warned that the savings plan contains no real substance to the savings and more needs to be done to ensure sustainability.

Paul Honeywood, chairman of the resources and services overview and scrutiny committee, said: “It concerns me we’re seven months in [to the new administration]. It won’t be long before we’re at year and savings aren’t there.”

Essex County Council is also increasing its share of council tax by 4.9 per cent.