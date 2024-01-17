Essex Police's roads policing team said yesterday it had referred several "careless" drivers to take part in "educational courses" after stopping them on the county's roads overnight.

Officers wrote on the social media platform X: "For those who reacted to a headlight flash reminder and moved over it was left at that, however some then moved straight back out again after we passed in our marked car, also moving to lane one to reinforce the lane they should be driving in.

"Those drivers were stopped and reported for careless driving."

More 'middle lane hoggers' dealt with overnight with referrals for educational courses.



The force referred motorists to a leaflet on the Safer Essex Roads Partnership website for guidance on driving in the correct lane.

A later post defended the action taken by the specialist officers after they were accused of wasting police resources by reprimanding drivers on a quiet evening.

"Although the road was quiet, these drivers who have shown poor driving awareness and ability do this and more in busier traffic," the force said.

"Those who defend or don’t see a problem with this need to view the leaflet."

Officers added the enforcement action took place while they were "between attending other jobs" and reiterated their availability to respond to calls was not impacted.