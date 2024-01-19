The Ukrainian National Opera will be showcasing its performance of the 19th-century opera Carmen at The Princes Theatre in Clacron

The talented opera singers prepared to take the audience on an instrumental journey are a part of the Dnipro Opera from Ukraine.

Show - The busy stage full of performers (Image: Ukrainian National Opera)

The impressive cast will be complimented by the talented live orchestra of 30 musicians, who will all be performing on March 24.

With music by Georges Bizet, all the songs performed will be sung in French with English surtitles.

A spokesman for Carmen said: "After last season’s premier in the UK, we are delighted to bring back Dnipro Opera Theatre from the Ukraine.

"This opera and ballet theatre has a long-standing heritage of top-quality opera productions, and we are excited to bring it back to the UK in our 2024 Opera Season."

Romantic - The fiery part of the tale of Carmen (Image: Ukrainian National Opera)

Carmen tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a naïve soldier who falls head over heels in love with Carmen, a seductive, free-spirited femme fatale.

The infatuated Don José abandons his childhood sweetheart and neglects his military duties, only to lose the fickle Carmen to the glamorous toreador Escamillo.

The spokesman added: "The music of Carmen has been widely acclaimed for the brilliance of its melodies, enthralling atmosphere, and orchestration, as well as for the skill with which Bizet musically represented the emotions and suffering of his characters.

Dress - Carmen on stage (Image: Ukrainian National Opera)

"The rich and colourful vigour of the gypsies’ scenes will have you on the edge of your seat, the vibrancy, enthusiasm, and intensity of the performances will reverberate long after the final curtain has fallen.

"The Toreador Song in Act II is among the best known of all operatic arias."

Doors open at 6.45pm and the show begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £32.

For more information, go to www.amande-concerts.co.uk.