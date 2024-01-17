Kayleigh Seal and Zoe Tipple, from UnSealed Eco Refill Store, in The Grove, Clacton, have been working hard to plant fruit trees in areas around Jaywick and Clacton.

They have been working with the Essex Wildlife Trust, aiming to provide free fruit resources for every member of the local community.

Planted - Fruit trees planted outside the The United Reformed Church (Image: Unsealed Eco Refill Shop)

The pair received funding late last year from the International Tree Foundation and the David Cock Foundation to fund the community project.

The trees will be planted in accessible locations, such as residents' front gardens, beside the pavement, or by the grounds of a place of worship.

A mixture of fifty apple, pear and plum trees have been purchased from Ken Muir, in St Osyth, before it shut down, and Parker's Garden Centre in Frinton.

Freshly Dug - Two happy gardeners who have just planted a fruit tree (Image: Unsealed Eco Refill Shop)

Kayleigh said: "We began the rollout of the trees in November and have completed two planting sessions so far.

"With the help of Councillor Adrian Smith, the Holland Residents Association and Tendring Council's open spaces team, we have planted a community orchard at Brighton Road in Holland on Sea consisting of 20 trees.

"The United Reform Church in Clacton have also joined the scheme and have planted three of the fruit trees.

"Unfortunately, the uptake for this project in Jaywick has been very poor so far, but we are hoping with more promotion that we can change this."

Proud - Green-thumbed individuals beside the mini orchard (Image: Unsealed Eco Refill Shop)

Once the project has been completed, maps showing the locations of each tree will be made available so the whole community can benefit.

The duo is also working with local food banks to enable them to signpost their service users to the free fruit resources.

The trees need to be planted by the end of February at the latest so if anyone would like to take part in the project get in touch with the shop.

For more information go to un-sealed.co.uk.