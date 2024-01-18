WALTON Foodbank is hosting a raffle as part of its bid to give back to the community.
A spokesman for the foodbank said: "The raffle is being hosted by the Foodbank and Walton Churches Together to continue our work in the community.
"Prizes have come from volunteers and individuals donating their unwanted gifts to us."
Raffle tickets are £1 per strip and will be drawn on February 12 by the food bank president.
Tickets are available at the Walton Community Forum, the Foodbank and various Walton Churches.
