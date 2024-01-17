Tendring Council is looking to improve the coverage provided by cameras across the town.

As well as upgrading 20 existing camera sites, the project proposes to add new cameras in additional locations.

%image('17650685', type="article-full", alt="Lookout - CCTV outside Clacton Pier")

These cameras would be part-funded from a £317,000 award from the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s Essex Safer Streets Fund.

Tendring Council would also provide £82,000 through match-funding.

The latest statistics from Essex Police show a fall in the crime rate across the district, and improved CCTV will help to further increase safety.

They show there were 1,700 fewer crimes in 2023 compared to the previous year, while anti-social behaviour has fallen by 46 per cent.

%image('17650694', type="article-full", alt="Film - A CCTV camera on the look out")

Gina Placey, Tendring Council's cabinet member for community safety, said: “It is an important tool in our partnership work to help people be and feel safe in our town centres; which are already safe places in which to live, work and visit.

“This CCTV upgrade is, therefore, a key measure to further improve the quality of life for both residents and visitors, as well as those who work in Clacton town centre – and this is why improved CCTV is a proposed priority project for 2024/25.

“So please have your say on the upgrade of 20 cameras and the seven proposed locations for new columns and cameras during our consultation.”

%image('17650687', type="article-full", alt="Duo - CCTV cameras")

The proposed seven new camera locations are at:

The junction of Old Road and St Andrews Road

The junction of Meredith Road and Wellesley Road

The junction of Rosemary Road and Beach Road

The junction of Orwell Road and Marine Parade East

The junction of Beatrice Road and Ellis Road

Lower Promenade, adjacent to Bar 3

Promenade opposite Alton Road

Five further locations to potentially use instead of those proposed above are also listed in the consultation.

To take part in the consultation, which runs until Sunday, February 25, visit the council’s consultation webpage at tendringdc.uk/consultations.

Anyone without online access can give their views by writing to Community Safety, 88-90 Pier Avenue, Clacton, Essex, CO15 1TN.