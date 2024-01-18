Members of the Essex Mini Club went on a day trip to Frinton.

Making the most of their day out, the group decided to buy fish and chips from Pier One, in Connaught Avenue.

Line - Danny Birch with some of the Minis involved in the club (Image: Essex Mini Club)

The restaurant owner, who is a classic car fan, decided to donate the food free of charge.

Rather than taking the group's money, he insisted they donate it to charity instead.

This resulted in a £230 donation to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, which has a shop just down the road from Pier One.

Group - The Mini's together in a Frinton car park (Image: Essex Mini Club)

Danny Birch, the chairman of Essex Mini Club, said: “When I went in to place our order, a member of staff told me the owner loves classic cars and was more than happy to donate food for our day out.

“I was in shock and insisted we pay our way, as we didn’t want any freebies.

“However, the owner refused and told us to donate the cost of our bill to charity."

Driving - The Minis on their way to Frinton (Image: Essex Mini Club)

The group plans to organise another ‘fish and chip run’ later this year to raise more money for EACH.

Ali Butler, EACH’s senior community fundraiser for Suffolk, said: “What a fabulous story and incredible gesture, both from the Pier One owner and all the day trippers from the Essex Mini Club.

“We were so pleased to hear what happened and hope they had a brilliant day, no doubt made all the more enjoyable by this very kind act. We’re very grateful.”

Vehicle - Danny Birch's dog in his car (Image: Essex Mini Club)

For more information about the club, visit Facebook/EssexMiniClub.