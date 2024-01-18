THE Clacton Carnival team is returning with its first event of the year.
The organisation will be holding a quiz night on February 16.
Hosted by Clacton Round Table, quiz-goers are asked to gather at Clacton Railway Club, in Carnarvon Road.
A spokesman for the event said: "Clacton Carnival is excited to announce we will be getting quizzical this February as we launch our first fundraising event of the year with our hugely popular quiz."
Pre-booking for the event is required. Teams can be up to a maximum of 6 players, entry costs £3 per person or £15 for a team of six.
Doors open at 7.30pm and the quiz begins at 8pm.
The spokesman continues: "Do you fancy testing your knowledge against the masters of question setting?
"Will you be walking away with 1st place or the wooden spoon?"
To secure your team a space email quiznight@clactoncarnival.org or call 07988 680975.
