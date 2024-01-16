Aladdin was staged at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, over the festive season.

New figures show more than 14,400 people watched the show during its run with ticket sales topping those in 2022 by more than £10,000.

Aladdin was the fourth panto to be staged at the theatre by production company Anton Benson Productions.

Tendring Council, which runs the venue, is now inviting bids from companies who would be interested in staging a panto for the next three years.

Mick Barry, councillor responsible for leisure and public realm, said the pantomime’s continued success was no surprise.

He said: “It just would not be Christmas without the tradition that is pantomime, and the quality and success of previous years’ shows at the Princes Theatre has meant everyone wants to come and see it.

“The five-star reviews online match the big smiles on people’s faces during the show, and if you missed out this year then make sure to buy tickets for next year’s performance when they go on sale.

“I would like to give a massive thank you to the cast and crew for their hard work in putting on the show.”

Last year’s success also saw a number of relaxed shows for those with sensory issues, opening up the theatre experience to all residents.