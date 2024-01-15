The owners of the Kings Arms pub, in Frating, want to move the area's bus stop and shelter in order to be able to build two new residential homes.

If the project materialises, the number of parking spaces at the village’s only pub could also be reduced from 25 to 12.

Villagers and members of the Friends of Frating group - set up to protect the Kings Arms and the Memorial Hall - have now come together to protest the proposals.



Community - The Friends of Frating's 'core group' (Image: Friends of Frating)

Christopher Walpole has described the move as "absolutely crazy", while Veronica Morris, of Frating Parish Council, said: “To move our village bus stop to facilitate this development is completely unacceptable".

The application also calls for a new “proposed access” for the A133 to serve the potential residential dwellings and for the existing bus stop on the “southern side of Main Road” to be relocated – approximately 15 metres west.

Busy - Christopher Walpole said 18 cars were parked at The Kings Arms at 2.15pm this Saturday, as shown (Image: Friends of Frating)

Resident Denise Bartington added: “The various bus companies which serve Frating provide an essential service to many residents, students, school children and non-car users.

“The shelter has stood there for many, many years but suddenly we hear that it could be moved. Where to? It has already been stated that there is nowhere else for this asset to go."

John Barrington, a member of the Friends of Frating added: “If they succeed, and the pub loses much of its already inadequate car park, it would be the thin end of the wedge because if this goes ahead we can easily imagine the consequences for this historical heritage site and the rest of our village.

"We vehemently say, Hands Off Our Bus Shelter.”

The public can have their say on the plans until January 17, before the application is then considered by Tendring Council’s planning committee.

Bosses at Stonegate, which runs The Kings Arms confirmed the pub would be reducing the size of its car park, to "align with the needs of the business".

A spokesman said: “The pub will still have their car park available for guests, and minimal disruption will take place at this time.”

