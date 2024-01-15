Steven Gooch, of Clacton Road, Weeley, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

He denied threatening Ashley Tyson with an offensive weapon and beating him during an incident in August last year.

Two charges of using threatening language and one charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place were withdrawn.

Overseeing the hearing, Recorder Renvoize set a trial date for February 2025.

Addressing Gooch, 52, Record Renvoize said the prosecution will serve a defence statement against him next month.

He said: “By March 21, 2024, you must serve a defence statement.

“That’s an important document – it must set out what you say about these events and why you say you are not guilty.

“If you fail to provide one it may count against you at trial – if you fail to attend the trial, it may proceed in your absence, and if you’re not here, you will lose your right to give evidence.

“Pre-trial review is quite some time away and it’s important you keep that date in your diary, so you know when to attend again.”