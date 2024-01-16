The school, in Walton Road, has celebrated the outstanding achievements of its summer 2023 exam students.

At the annual presentation evening, former Year 11 and Year 13 were welcomed back of whom many had returned from their first term at university.

An emotional moment was the presentation of the Jamie Batty Art Award.

Jamie Batty was a former CCHS student, who completed his studies in 2017 but sadly lost his life to cancer in 2021.

He is remembered as a “happy, thoughtful and well-liked student” with exceptional artistic talent.

His family established the award in his memory and Jamie’s mum was delighted to present the 2023 award to Alfie Elliott.

According to CCHS he “displayed an amazing work ethic and attitude to learning; his photography work was creative and highly meaningful”.

The final award presented that night was the prestigious ‘Clactonian’ trophy, which is given to a student for outstanding progress, and contribution to the school and the local community while showing exemplary study skills.

Former Year 13 student Chloe Brugnoli-Khan was honoured with the award.

Clacton County High School said: “During her A-Level studies she overcame numerous challenges and propelled herself through adversity to become a first-generation applicant to higher education.

“Her strong academic characteristics combined with her relentless pursuit for self-improvement has led her to gain a Foundation Year in Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Cambridge.”