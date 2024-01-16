Dorothy and Reginald Richer, 91 and 90 respectively, tied the knot on Boxing Day in 1953 at the St James Church, in East Hill, Colchester.

The couple, who have lived in Great Bentley for many years, celebrated the milestone on Saturday at the Great Bentley church hall, surrounded by family and friends.

Dorothy and Reginald even received a card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla congratulating them on their platinum anniversary.

Dorothy believes the success of their long marriage is down to discussing any differences they have, even sometimes robustly, before both working together once a decision has been made.

The couple's son, Phil Richer, said: “My dad's off-the-cuff reason for the success was the funniest comment on the day and gave us the best laugh, but it’s probably best not to repeat it.

“In many ways, they’re opposites, but I think they sort of complete each other in all those ways.

“They chose Boxing Day, so dad would remember their wedding anniversaries.

“I think it’s amazing they reached their platinum anniversary. But I think I’m just so used to it as a son.

“They’ve always been incredibly selfless parents towards me and my brother, as well as the grandchildren, so I guess it’s sort of taking them for granted, which is terrible.”

More than 50 guests joined the celebrations, amongst them being their second son Chris and granddaughter Laura, who both dropped in for a bite to eat, a drink and a chat to reminisce.

A friend which both Dorothy and Reginald had not seen for 55 years even attended and enjoyed the afternoon.

“It was a great success, a lovely afternoon tinged only with the sadness that mum’s sister, Iris Theobald, who desperately wanted to be able to attend, died recently," added Phil.

"She was remembered by Colchester United on the same day and time as their wedding celebration party."