The Environment Agency has published a flood alert for Clacton, Jaywick, Brightlingsea and Mersea Island, as well as down the coast to Maldon and the Blackwater estuaries.

According to the latest information, Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea may see a rising water level and the Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks at West Mersea are likely to be flooded.

A separate flood alert has been issued covering Frinton, Walton and Harwich, while the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may also see flooding.

The detailed forecast for Clacton’s peak level is 3.18m above the average sea level and 0.85m above the tide table.

With a wind force of 5, waves can get up to 2m high and residents are urged to be cautious when going outside.

In a statement, the Environment Agency said: “The current series of high spring tides has now reached its peak, and is currently forecast to fall away over the next few days.

“Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

“We are monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate.”