A CLACTON man must pay more than £100 after he failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

According to court papers, Emmanuel Blake, of the Frandon Hotel, Clacton, failed to report for office appointments in July and October without good reason.

It meant Blake, 21, appeared before the courts again in December when he admitted breaching supervision requirements.

Magistrates fined Blake £80 and ordered him to pay costs of £60, meaning he must pay total costs of £120.