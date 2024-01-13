A SECTION of a road has been partially shut due to the presence of a large pothole.
Emergency services including Essex Police and National Highways are in attendance at the A12 northbound which has been shut under junction 18.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible as work commencing to sort out the pothole.
Delays are expected and more updates will be provided once they are received.
@EPRoadsPolicing currently have north bound A12 shut under junction 18. We are working with @HighwaysSEAST to sort out a large pot hole. Avoid the area if possible. Delays expected pic.twitter.com/eRbl2B7Fwb— Essex Roads Policing (@EPRoadsPolicing) January 13, 2024
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here