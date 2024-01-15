Transport minister Huw Merriman announced National Highways’ £1.2billion plans can go ahead on behalf of transport secretary Mark Harper on Friday.

It includes plans to build two major bypasses at Rivenhall End and between the Kelvedon north and Marks Tey turnings.

It is hoped these changes will also divert HGVs, which make up about ten per cent of traffic on this stretch of the A12, from local roads where the transport infrastructure is more suited to cars.

Plans - improvements will be made to the Marks Tey interchange (Image: Geographer)

Improvements are expected to be made to junction 19, the Boreham interchange, and junction 25, the Marks Tey interchange.

Three new junctions will also be constructed to replace the existing J20a and J20b for Hatfield Peverel and J23 for Kelvedon south.

'A welcome boost'





Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin says the announcement is an “extremely welcome boost to the economy of north Essex”.

“It’s long overdue but very welcome,” he said. “I’ve been arguing for three lanes on both sides of the A12 since the mid-2000s and it’s taken this long.”

The National Highways website suggests work on the project could start this year and be finished in 2027-28.

Pleased - Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin

Marks Tey and Layer councillor Kevin Bentley, who is also the leader of the county council, praised the efforts of Witham MP Dame Priti Patel who fought to secure funding to widen the A12.

“We’ve done lots of campaigning in Messing and Marks Tey,” he said. “Whatever happens, we must make sure there’s as little disruption as possible to residents in the area.”

It is thought the project could slash as much as 90 minutes off commuters’ journeys over a week.

Kelvedon and Feering councillor Paul Thorogood, however, isn’t so optimistic.

He said: “I’ve driven all over the world including in Los Angeles and Toronto where they keep adding new lanes to their main highways and it doesn’t get rid of the traffic problems.”

Mr Thorogood admitted “the existing junctions need improving” but feels widening the road is a move in the wrong direction.

“We should be investing more into public transport to get people out of their cars and into trains and buses,” he added.