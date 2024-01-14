The Never Say Die pub, in Broadway, Jaywick, is set to be the paranormal location for ghost hunters on February 26.

Tickets are £45 and the ghost hunting will take place from 9pm until 3am.

The event will be led by paranormal experts Haunting Ghost Hunts.

A spokesman for Haunting Ghost Hunts said: "This local pub has seen its fair share of landlords come and go, with many claiming that they were plagued by the ghost of a former landlady who is choosy about who she will allow to run her pub.

"They have claimed things she would often move and hide items.

Venue - The pub's front (Image: Google)

"Feelings of dread, and being touched or even grabbed, with one person claiming that they were pushed at the top of the stairs.

"Customers often claim that they have seen a 'grey lady' in the back bar and neighbours have reported seeing lights come on when it's shut.

"It has taken years for a new, more open-minded landlord to be persuaded to allow this hunt, so don't miss out as we may not get another chance."

For more information and to buy tickets go to: eventbrite.com/e/first-ever-ghost-hunt-at-never-say-die-pub-tickets