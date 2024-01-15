The Youth Voice project is looking to get an insight into the views of 10 to 18-year-olds in Tendring, where one part revolves around a culture and creativity survey.

The project is a collaboration between Tendring Cultural Education Partnership, Tendring Council, the Arts Council England and Colchester Arts Centre alongside the Clacton Creatives.

Youngsters can have their say and can also enter a prize draw on social media to win a £100 Amazon voucher.

The questionnaire will ask what creative activities participants do and what opportunities they would like to see in the future.

Councillor - Ivan Henderson

Ivan Henderson, cabinet member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism at Tendring Council, is encouraging young people to take part.

He said: “This study will enable us to learn about young people’s thoughts and experiences of creativity and culture in Tendring, with the results contributing to a film about creative opportunities in the area.

“We really want to raise aspirations and create opportunities for our younger generations, as well as creating an area they feel proud to live in.

"A key step to achieving this is to see where they see their talents, skills and future careers to see if we can nurture that.

“So, if you are a young person then take part, or if you know someone aged 10-18, please encourage them to make their voice heard.”

The survey closes on February 5 and can be accessed via the Youth Voices website.