The £1.2bn plans, proposed by National Highways, can now go ahead.

The decision to award granted development consent was taken by Minister of State Huw Merriman, on behalf of Mark Harper.

It will see two major bypasses constructed - one at Rivenhall End, and another between Kelvedon North to Marks Tey Interchange.

It is hoped these changes will also divert HGVs, which make up about 10 per cent of traffic on this stretch of the A12, from local roads where the transport infrastructure is more suited to cars.

Improvements are expected to be made to Junction 19 for the Boreham Interchange and Junction 25 for Marks Tey.

Three new junctions will also be constructed to replace the existing J20a, J20b for Hatfield Peverel and J23 for Kelvedon south.

The National Highways website suggests work could start in 2024 and be finished in 2027-28.

With 90,000 vehicles using the 15-mile section of the A12 between Colchester and Chelmsford each day, it is hoped the upgrades will take 1.5 hours off commuters’ journeys over the course of a week.

The report said: "The A12 is an important commuter route between Chelmsford and Colchester but current congestion often affects drivers’ average speed during the morning commute, which has an average speed of 40mph compared to the speed limit of 70mph.

"Taking into consideration the predicted growth in jobs and housing in the area, the A12 will continue to act as a vital strategic route in the future, and if improvements are not undertaken, the A12 will act as a barrier to economic growth, as road users’ delays worsen and journey times become even more unreliable.

"Traffic levels on the A12 will increase to such a level that the entire two-lane section of the route will be close to or above capacity."