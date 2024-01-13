Members of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team were called to Frinton after a vulnerable grey seal pup was discovered on the coast.

After assessing the condition of the seal, it was relocated to the Walton backwaters, two days after it had been spotted by a member of the public.

Saved - The seal pup on Frinton beach (Image: Neil Marples)

Neil Marples, a member of the rescue team, said: "On assessment, we found out it was a healthy pup, fully weaned about four weeks old, and had no injuries or illnesses.

"However, because there are a lot of dog walkers on the main Frinton beaches we were concerned a dog may bite it, so it was decided to relocate the pup to Walton backwaters."

After being released into the backwaters, the seal is said to have swam off happily having rested on the beach.

Transport - The cage in which the seal was transported in (Image: Neil Marples)

Neil continued: "Seals come ashore to rest, so members of the public should not return them to the sea.

"Please keep dogs and children away from them as they do bite and have nasty germs in their mouths which would give dogs or people a very nasty infection.

"If in doubt ring 01825 765546 and a trained medic will come out and assess the seal's situation."