The banking institution has announced a series of further closures of branches across the country.

Clacton’s branch in Station Road will close on April 18, a spokesman has confirmed, but the closure will not entail redundancies as a “direct result of this closure”.

A Barclays spokesman said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, with the majority of people preferring to bank online, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

"This is reflected at Clacton-on-Sea, where we are delivering new ways to support our customers and the community with options for those who need in-person services.

“In Clacton-on-Sea we plan to open a Barclays Local – a cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.

"We are currently working with the local community to identify a suitable location and will announce details once confirmed.”

Those who would like to attend a branch in person can visit the nearest location in Colchester High Street.

The closure comes after Barclays axed 5,000 jobs worldwide in 2023 to "simplify and reshape the business".

According to the bank, the majority of individuals impacted by the job losses worked in the bank's support and UK chief operating officer functions as "management layers are reduced" and the group "improves its technology and automation capabilities".