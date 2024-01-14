Residents and shoppers have been left “furious” after plans to axe Walton Market, which takes place at the town’s Millennium Square on Thursdays and bank holiday Mondays, were revealed.

Frinton and Walton Town Council, which stepped in to save the market in 2007, has decided not to renew its lease for the Tendring Council-owned car park for the market to take place.

The market will come to an end in March.

More than 50 campaigners attended a meeting of the council last week to call for the market to be saved.

Market traders Linda and Simon Mead, who run Treasure Holt Garden Centre in Clacton, were left angry by the decision.

Linda said: "We have been trading at the market for over ten years.

"Simon usually has to deliver on his way home as people buy too much.

Plants - The stall in all its glory (Image: Linda Mead)

"After ten years of trading, we got left with a voice mail - no proper phone call, no formal letter from the council - just a voice note saying that the very last market will be in March."

She added: "It made us feel terrible, we couldn't believe it.

"Simon's phone started to go mad with other stallholders thinking the same.

"Just like that, we have lost a chunk of your income, without being given a chance to change it.

"We now know the market makes a loss, as does the council-run Columbine Centre and the post office."

Charity - The Naze Protection Society stall (Image: Naze Protection Society)

The Naze Protection Society also runs a stall at the market.

A spokesman said: "The society is a charity stall that has been running for over five years.

"The stall largely sells bric-a-brac but we also use it as an opportunity for community engagement.

"It makes a significant contribution to our fundraising and our presence in Walton.

"It would be a great loss for us to lose this presence and contribution to our efforts to save the Naze."

'Save Walton Market' badges on sale

CNG Antiques, in Old Pier Street, Walton, otherwise known as Oh My Naze, is selling Save Walton Market badges to campaign supporters.

Pride - Save Walton Market badges (Image: CNG Antiques)

One of the owners of the shop said: "Our products are based on the history of Walton and the surrounding areas.

"All of our original designs are designed, illustrated, printed and made in Walton.

"Locals and visitors, who all use the market, buy our unique souvenirs and gifts, so we just wanted to give something back by making these badges available to locals to show their support to the market.

"We know it means a great deal to them, the stallholders who are losing their income and the shops of Walton who rely on the increased footfall in the town on market days.

"I've been coming to Walton since I was a child with my family, and I'm lucky to have lived here for almost four years now."

Badges can be picked up from these locations: