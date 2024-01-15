The Walton Wally's litter-picking team is a 300-strong group of volunteers who meet up regularly to keep the town clean.

The group has now announced its upcoming litter-picking dates, including:

February 6 at 10am in Mill Lane Car Park.

February 16 at 10am at the seafront opposite the Bath House Car Park.

February 25 at 2pm on Elm Tree Avenue, outside Hamford Primary School.

March 4 at 2pm in the Naze Car Park, near Links Café.

March 13 at 10am in Mill Lane Car Park.

March 22 at 2pm in The Leas, at the sea end of Central Avenue.

March 30 at 10am at Walton Railway Station Car Park.

April 9 at 10am in Cliff Parade, opposite Florence Road.

April 15 at 10am at the sea front opposite Bath House car park.

April 18 at 2pm in the Naze Car Park, near Links Café.

April 28 at 2pm in Mill Lane Car Park.

All equipment is provided for by the group, and the bags are removed by the district council.

For more information and to receive free parking to join the litter picks contact rachel.archer@talk21.com.