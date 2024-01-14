The fabulous drag queen Ms Amber Guity will be entertaining attendees for a 90-minute prosecco brunch at Arnie's in Frinton.

Amber said: "I am anti-Valentine's because, let’s be honest, even if you are very happily single, it can feel like there is a real spotlight on you 'singledom'.

"I really dislike the suggestion that you need to have a partner to validate or enrich your existence.

Queen - Ms Amber Guity (Image: Amber Guity)

"I’m a stunning legend whether I’m with someone or not, and I’m modest too, yes do be sure to mention that despite my stunning natural beauty, incredible talent and glittering personality, I remain unfathomably modest.

"Sorry, where was I? Oh yes - I want people to value and love themselves. And value love on a broader scale than romantic terms.

"So I just thought let’s brush all that commercial nonsense aside, forget the pressure and the pretence and just embrace having a wonderfully silly time, enjoying the company of whoever, whether they are friends, lovers, strangers or chosen family."

She will be making her way down to the seaside town on February 10 from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Venue - Ms Amber Guity outside Arnie's (Image: Amber Guity)

She adds: "I host a semi-regular brunch at Arnie's in Frinton and I always have such a blast there. It’s genuinely one of my favourite gigs.

"Obviously, my Anti-Valentines Brunch is going to be fabulous. Everyone is welcome, even couples, just no romantic nonsense.

"If see even so much as hand-holding I shall have to spank you, and normally I charge extra for that.

"But seriously, Arnie's is a beautiful and intimate venue, so I really feel like I’m making a connection with everyone.

"You can expect great food and drink with lots of songs and silliness. We’ll have a laugh, play some games and who knows… we may even find Frinton’s next drag superstar in the audience."

Tickets are £45 but upgraded tickets, which include unlimited passion fruit martinis, can be bought for £55.

For more information or to book call 01255235230 or message Arnie's Cocktail Bar Facebook Page.