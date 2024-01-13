The first endoscopy patients were welcomed at the Clacton Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) on January 8, marking the full opening of the centre.

It has been developed at Clacton Hospital over the past two years thanks to a £25million investment.

Now, patients can access the full range of diagnostic services, including CT and MRI scans, x-rays, ultrasounds, blood tests and cardio-respiratory checks like lung function tests.

The revamp also introduced modern changing rooms and comfortable waiting areas.

Up to 30 extra parking spaces will be added to the existing car park and are due to be completed later in spring this year.

Steve Burnett, operational manager for the CDC, said: “We are really pleased that the final services have now opened and we are able to offer a full range of fast, convenient tests to people in north Essex.

“The feedback we’ve received so far has been amazing.

"Patients tell us they really appreciate the fact they no longer need to travel to Colchester, while our staff thoroughly enjoy working in bright, modern surroundings with state-of-the-art equipment.

“The CDC is also bringing benefits across the whole of ESNEFT, as it gives us the flexibility to offer appointments to patients from Ipswich and east Suffolk where necessary, in turn reducing waiting times for these important diagnostic tests.”