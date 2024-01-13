Katie Price made her way down to the seaside town to host her own makeup masterclass at N-Tyce Nails in Rosemary Road.

The celebrity author, media personality and model hosted two sold-out events on Sunday, January 7.

Sold-out: Katie Price's masterclass at N-Tyce (Image: Laura Lewis/ My Big Fat Greek Tavern)

Both events involved Katie and her make-up artist Fern Howe-Shepherd showing the 80 guests the best beauty tips and tricks, as Fern applied Katie’s make-up in real time.

Laura Lewis, 43, who owns the popular hair and beauty salon which hosted the event, has been a lifelong fan of the model's work.

Having attended a previous London masterclass at which she met Katie, Laura was thrilled to have the icon at her salon in what was a real dream-come-true moment.

Exciting: Katie Price and N-Tyce owner Laura Lewis (Image: Laura Lewis/ My Big Fat Greek Tavern)

She said: “It was amazing, it went really well, it was a big sell-out, so another masterclass was added at 7.30pm due to the demand.

“Katie is very down to earth. Katie and Ferne were both lovely, it was so amazing.

“Katie gave good tips as well; I couldn’t even sleep the night after it due to the excitement.”

"It is so surreal, even sitting next to her, I couldn’t believe it," added Laura.

“She is so easy going and very involved, she was asking the audience questions like how they like their makeup."

Hosting: Katie Price sharing tips to the audience (Image: Laura Lewis/ My Big Fat Greek Tavern)

For the event, Julie Badham from Just Flowers provided a beautiful bouquet of flowers for Katie, while Jill Lehmann-Parish provided food from The Box Café.

Carly-Jade Palmer from Boujee Events provided the balloon arch and after the classes wrapped up, Laura and Katie’s team were invited for a complimentary meal at My Big Fat Greek Taverna.

Laura said: “I had a meal with Katie and her personal assistant Jeyda Yilmaz, courtesy of Jason Smedley at the restaurant, his staff were amazing.

"During the meal, Katie said she would love to do another one here.

“I would also like to say thanks to Katie, Jeyda, and everyone who attended for their support, if it wasn’t for them, it wouldn’t have gone ahead, it was amazing.”

Meeting: staff from My Big Fat Greek Taverna with Katie Price (Image: My Big Fat Greek Taverna)

The owner of My Big Fat Greek Taverna was delighted to have Katie Price and her daughter visit the restaurant at 1 Marine Parade East in Clacton.

Vicki Hart and her colleagues from the restaurant had tickets to Katie’s makeup masterclass and when they met Katie, they couldn’t resist inviting her to their restaurant and they were surprised when she happily accepted.

Described as “down to earth and relaxed”, star-struck staff got to sit with Katie and enjoyed chatting to her while she ate her meal.

Vicki Hart, general manager at My Big Fat Greek Taverna said: “We went to the makeup masterclass at N-Tyce Nails, luckily we were able to get tickets.

“We mentioned if she was hungry, we have a Greek restaurant round the corner and she said she’d love to come.

“She brought her daughter and Laura Lewis from N-Tyce came as well, it was great she supported a local business while she was here.

Delicious: Katie Price said she enjoyed her meal at My Big Fat Greek Taverna (Image: My Big Fat Greek Taverna)

“She really enjoyed the food and said she would be back.

“It was lovely, really really nice, it was amazing for such a big celeb to be in Clacton."

Vicky said the star loved the food and even took some home with her.

She added: “She was really approachable, down to earth and relaxed. She invited all of our staff to sit with her while she ate her food. She was like the girl next door.

“She had starters, some pornstar martinis and lamb chops and her daughter had fillet steak.

“She was like an open book, nothing really phased her.

“She loved the food, she took the lamb chops home with her as her daughter had school in the morning.

“It was nice to see a celebrity come to Clacton, recently Clacton has had some great stories. It’s nice seeing familiar faces and hopefully, it will bring some people down here throughout winter and summer.”