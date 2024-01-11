A TikTok crowning the new East of England Co-op the "coolest" has gone viral reaching 300,000 people - with more than 25,000 likes.

Creator Kristie Rolfe says she felt like she was in "one of those American gas stations" in the video as she gives viewers a tour of all the best parts of the convenience store opposite Chelmsford train station.

The new food store only opened its doors in December, for the 12,300-plus busy commuters coming in and out of the city each day, boasting a barista bar where shoppers can get all kinds of hot drinks, a Shmoo milkshake station and Tango Ice Blast machine.

The popular food to go section (Image: Pier / East of England Co-Op)

One of the aspects Kristie was most excited to see was the fresh iSqueeze orange juice machine, telling users: "This is one of those things where you put the oranges in and you can obviously pay to have it in a bottle - look at the size of the bottle you can get!"

Next to the coffee station is another counter with a hot water tap and noodle pots to choose from - including Pot Noodles and Soba - for commuters to make and eat on the go.

It also boasts an enhanced in-store bakery, with a wall full of different fresh and warm pastries.

Commenting after the shop opening, Doug Field OBE, CEO of the East of England Co-op, said: “This is our third new food store in the last five months and the store is in a fantastic location just opposite Chelmsford station. We can’t wait to be of service to the commuters making journeys in and out of the area, while also serving members of the local community.”