The Moon and Starfish in Clacton lost its five-out-of-five rating after inspectors from Tendring Council visited the pub.

The pub in Marine Parade East now has a “good” food hygiene score of four-out-of-five, down from its former “very good” rating, Food Standards Agency records published this week show.

Wetherspoon, which runs the pub, says “a number of recommendations were made” after the inspection in December last year.

Rated - the Moon and Starfish was visited by hygiene inspectors in December (Image: JThomas)

A spokesman said: “We immediately implemented the recommendations and will arrange a re-inspection as soon as possible to restore the pub's five-star rating which it had enjoyed since 2014.”

The pub chain added its average food hygiene rating is 4.97 and that more than 98 per cent of its pubs covered by the rating scheme have the highest score.

'The worst Wetherspoons in the UK'





In November, the Express newspaper named the Moon and Starfish as the UK’s worst Wetherspoon pub based on TripAdvisor reviews.

Punters were quick to refute the claims and defend the “great pub”.

Angela Sewell said: “Yes it could probably do with a refurb but we’ve always had a good meal there.”

Simon Burr appreciated the pub’s low prices which make it the “only place you can buy a round without needing a mortgage to pay for it”.

Richard Bell said: “Never had a problem; used it over many years. Must admit it could do with a facelift but have been in a lot worse ones around the country.”

Reflecting on a recent visit, Jay Scooter said the “food was really good and the service was amazing”.

“The staff were very friendly and no more expensive than a burger meal from McDonalds,” he added.

“Don’t even have to go to the bar and order if you have the Wetherspoons app.”