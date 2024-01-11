Shane Boutwell, 41, of Lower Burnham Road, Latchingdon, was jailed in August 2022 after "persistently importing and burning waste" on a large scale at two sites.

In June 2020, Environment Agency officers visited land at Bradwell Wick Leisure Plots Maldon Road, Bradwell-on-Sea after firefighters raised concerns following several fires at the site.

They found large quantities of waste on the site, including waste electricals, household waste, demolition waste and piles of burned waste.

Several visits and attempts to work with Boutwell followed, although it is understood he failed to do so.

Fire - Burned waste at one of the sites (Image: Environment Agency)

In September 2020, officers attended another site owned by Boutwell at Lower Barn Farm, Lower Burnham Road, Latchingdon.

They found piles of burning waste with flames up to two metres high.

Essex Fire and Rescue attended and discovered a gas cylinder amongst the embers.

They were told by a fire officer that the site was a “cause for concern”.

Boutwell previously admitted operating the two waste management facilities without a permit.

He also admitted disposing of controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution or harm to human health at both sites.

Boutwell was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 2, 2022 and issued with a court order to remove the waste at both sites upon his release.

After leaving prison, Boutwell started to remove the waste and restore the land at both sites.

Pile - A build up of waste (Image: Environment Agency)

Agency officers monitored his progress during regular site visits, deploying an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV, or drone).

Boutwell was ordered back to court for consideration of claims for prosecution costs.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, January 8, for this costs order, where he was ordered to pay £85,000 in Environment Agency costs together with a victim surcharge of £156.

Environment Agency enforcement team leader Lesley Robertson said: “The Environment Agency is pleased that Mr Boutwell complied with his court order.

"He has removed the waste he illegally imported to both Lower Burnham Road and Bradwell Wick.

“He operated at a commercial advantage, importing and burning waste on a significant scale. He undermined legitimate business with little or no regard for the environment or residents.

"The Environment Agency will continue to take action to prevent and disrupt criminal activity. This prosecution demonstrates we will continue to fight illegal waste crime and bring those responsible to justice.”