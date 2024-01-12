Lorraine Wildes, 59, is the owner of the Rainy Bakes cake shop.

The previous shop was based on a second-floor unit in the Sunspot, which meant the store was not very visible to the public.

This lack of visibility encouraged Lorraine to move into a more accessible unit.

She transformed the once-empty unit into a cosy cake shop, with a completely new kitchen, walls and plumbing all installed.

Busy - Lorraine decorating a cake in her new kitchen (Image: Lorraine Wildes)

Lorraine's cake journey began as a small home business after encouragement from the friends and family she originally baked for.

Her bakes have become more and more popular and Lorraine decided to open a unit at the Sunspot in October.

This spurred Lorraine on to create the all-new store at the beginning of January.

Brand New - The new kitchen at Rainy Bakes (Image: Lorraine Wildes)

Lorraine said: "It's really exciting to start on the next part of my adventure.

"I had an awful lot of support from the county council and management team at the Sunspot to help me along the way whenever I needed guidance."

Fancy - The new counter in Rainy Bakes (Image: Lorraine Wildes)

She added: "It's good to cash in on the tourism now we have the new facilities with toilets and the café, it's our little part of Jaywick.

"It has become a lot more accessible for tourists as they can come and enjoy our beautiful beach and also have a tea and cake or use the toilets

"We were very much just tucked away in between the caravan site and Clacton."

Arrow - The sign for Rainy Bakes (Image: Lorraine Wildes)

The shop's goods have already completely sold out on a number of occasions since the new location opened.

Lorraine said: "It's wonderful to think that bit by bit more people are getting to know we are here and that the cheesecakes I make are delicious.

"If there is anyone else thinking of starting up a little business, the Sunspot is an ideal place to get the encouragement and support needed to take the plunge."