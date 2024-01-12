These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, January 12 to Sunday, January 14.

Most of the main road closures in Essex will be along the A12 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, January 12 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8pm until 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Also on the Northbound way, an exit slip road closure will take place on the Stratford St Mary Bypass between 9pm and 5am.

Alongside those, there will be entry slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 on the Southbound way between 5am and 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 29 and 30 for resurfacing works from 11pm to 5.30am.

Alongside that, the entry slip road on Junction 29 will be closed over the same time period.

There will be a few closures along the M25 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, January 13 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8pm until 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Alongside that, there will be entry slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 on the Southbound way between 5am and 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 9.30pm until 5am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way from Junction 31 to the A282 Southbound Junction 1a there will be a carriageway closure for maintenance works from 10pm to 5pm.

As part of this, the entry slip road at Junction 31 will also be closed over the same time period.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, January 14 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Meanwhile, on the Southbound way there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 between 5am and 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut between 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.