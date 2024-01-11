A POPULAR supermarket chain has announced it will be taking over a unit in Frinton's Triangle after the Co-op announced its closure.
The East of England Co-op in the Rochford Way shopping centre is earmarked to close on February 24.
Customers were made aware this week when a notice was posted on the door of the store.
It has now been revealed that the site will be taken over by a new Tesco outlet.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re excited to be opening our first Tesco Superstore in Frinton this year, complementing our nearby Express store in Walton.
"We look forward to serving the local community when our doors open in May and supporting the region through our Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection initiatives.”
The new store aims to open in May, following renovations of the supermarket site.
The shop will include F&F clothing, Costa Express, an ATM and lottery services.
The food and funeral services at the Co-op branches will be instead offered at nearby sites or the opportunity to transfer to the new Tesco store.
All other business outlets and residential tenants at the Triangle will also transfer to the new owners.
Doug Field, chief executive officer of East of England Co-op, said: “This is difficult news to announce, but this is unfortunately the right thing to do to allow us to continue to grow.
"This is absolutely no reflection on our incredible colleagues, who provide fantastic service to our members and customers.
"As you would expect we are doing all we can to support them.
“It’s important to remember that in 155 years we have had to constantly evolve our Co-op and, however difficult these decisions are, they are made for the right reasons so we can continue to strengthen our business."
East of England Co-op stores remain open in Connaught Avenue, as well as in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, and Walton High Street.
Former Co-op employee and mayor Paul Clifton said: "It is sad, this is the end of an era and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the East of England Co-op and its many previous forms for being such a safe and stable employer."
