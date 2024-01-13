BOSSES at Clacton Pride have revealed they are hosting a poster competition for their upcoming 2024 festival.
Art fanatics are invited to enter the contest with a poster design for this year's Clacton Pride festival event.
There will be three age categories, ten years and under, ten to 17 years old and over 18s.
Each group will hail one winner, who will be gifted a £50 Amazon voucher and their design will be used for this year's advertising.
Details needed on the poster include:
- Clacton Pride Family Festival
- Saturday 29 June 2024
- 11am till late
- Greensward. Marine parade west, Clacton on sea
- Funfair, raffle, stalls, bar and food vendors
- Live bands and tribute acts playing all day.
Once the poster has been designed it needs to be sent to info@clactonpride.co.uk.
Final entries must be handed in by midnight on February 9.
Winners will be announced the following day.
Cheryl Piper, chair of the Clacton Pride Family Festival, said: "Clacton Pride Family Festival will be back on Greensward for its third year this July.
"The festival has doubled its attendees each year, so predictions for this year could see about 10,000 people attend.
"Once again, we have a host of local vendors and a good line-up of acts."
