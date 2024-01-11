The little seal, about a week old, was found underweight and with a badly infected eye below the PLA radar tower.

Members of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue were called and took it to a vet at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital for assessment and recovery.

Neil Marples, a member of the rescue team said: “We also unusually had a fully grown mother grey seal on the beach at Walton last week, we believe she had pupped, fed the pup and was exhausted, so three volunteers kept watch to keep dogs away for 36 hours.”

Mr Marples is one of five marine mammal medics in Tendring for the national charity.

He said: “It’s been a rough sea and seals will just come ashore to rest, but if in any doubt please call BDMLR and a trained medic will come out to assess the situation.

“We get called to about 20 pups a year in Tendring, that have been abandoned too early, injured or ill.

“We assess them and usually they go to one of three specialist rescue centres for treatment feeding and recovery before hopefully returning normally after about three months.”

The local seal population, like all over the UK, is growing rapidly.

The first two seals on the Essex coast were spotted in 1985 and now the population counts more than 500, with a big part in the Walton backwaters.

Grey seals are born over the winter months with a fluffy white coat that moults in two to three weeks.

After three weeks they are abandoned by their mothers and left to fend for themselves.

“Seals come ashore to rest, do not return them to the sea," said Mr Marples, urging members of the public to seek help.

“Please keep dogs away from them, and children, as seals bite and have nasty germs in their mouths which could give dogs or people a very bad infection.

“If in doubt ring 01825765547 and a trained medic will come out and assess.”