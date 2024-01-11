Clacton Pride confirmed this year’s festival will be on June 29 with the theme “Through the decades”.

The organisation said it hopes to see a “great set of acts” and “great vendors” at the popular event.

As in previous years, the festival will be free to attend with a fun fair, a raffle and a walk along the promenade.

Volunteers, who want to get involved on the day, can contact info@clactonpride.co.uk for further information.

Alongside the announcement for this year’s event, Clacton Pride has launched a poster competition.

There are three age categories for designs, including ten years and under, 10 to 17 years and over 18s.

The winner of each category will receive a £50 Amazon voucher and their design will be used for the official posters ahead of the seaside festival.

Details for the competition can be found on the Clacton Pride Official Facebook page.

Last year’s event saw thousands of visitors descend on West Greensward on July 1 with entertainment from local bands, singers and theatre groups, as well as 50 vendors from the area.