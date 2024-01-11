The River Colne Food Company based in High Street, Brightlingsea has announced it will be expanding its deli to offer a café to its loyal customers.

The business opened in 2020 and has been thriving as a takeaway deli ever since, even scooping a regional finalist position in the farm shop and deli retailer awards in 2023.

Delicious: food and drink from the River Colne Food Company (Image: NQ)

The new café will be opening down the road from the existing deli in the former Ice House Café at 2 Osbornes Court in Victoria Place.

The deli has been closed since Boxing Day to give staff a much-needed break after the festive period. It will reopen on Friday, January 26.

The opening date for the newly announced café is yet to be confirmed.

The deli is famous for its cinnamon knots and other handmade items including cakes and brownies, sausage rolls and pastries and quiche.

The current site has no seating area and members of the public have shared their excitement following the cafe announcement.

The River Colne Food Company has been contacted for more information.