National Highways' latest expected works list confirms maintenance works will close a section of the A12 in both directions near junction 29, the Ardleigh Crown interchange, including the entry and exit slip roads.

The works are scheduled for between 9pm on Monday and 5am on Tuesday. A diversion route will be in place, adding between ten and 30 minutes to drivers’ journeys.

A lane will also be closed on the Ipswich-bound carriageway between Colchester United and the Ardleigh Crown interchange between 9pm on January 22 and 5am on January 23 while a survey of the road is completed.