Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Lucy

Lucy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Greyhound

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Lucy you can view their full profile here.

Lucy is a dog who is described as a "gentle soul who wishes for nothing more than love and companionship".

She is a retired racing greyhound who just needs "to be spoiled with love", a comfy bed and a couple of walks a day.

Lucy may need time to get used to living in a home, as sounds from a television or a vacuum may be startling at first.

She travels well in the car and is currently sharing her kennel with another greyhound so could possibly share her new home with a dog of a similar nature.

The RSPCA advises that there be no cats in the home and that children be over the age of 10.

Dasher

Dasher (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight to nine months old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Grey, brown and white

If you want to adopt Dasher you can view their full profile here.

Dasher is described as an "absolute gem of a kitty with a heart as big as her charming personality".

She would benefit from being the only cat in the home and is described as a bit on the timid side.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "With a little patience and plenty of cuddles, we're confident that Dasher will blossom into a confident and loving companion.

"She's not just looking for a house to call her own, but for a special someone who'll treasure her uniqueness and guide her on her journey out of her shell."

Katie

Katie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Neapolitan Mastiff

Colour - Brown

If you want to adopt Katie you can view their full profile here.

Katie is a "sensitive soul" and a dog "who likes to do things on her own terms".

She might not be very affectionate at first but once you've won her over she will make for a great companion.

Katie would be ideally placed in an adult-only home with owners who have rescue dog experience.

Alongside that, she is "well-mannered", housetrained and enjoys going out on walks.

Whisky and Persephone

Whisky and Persephone (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Whisky) and Female (Persephone)

Age - Five years old (Whisky) and three years old (Persephone)

Breed - Lop cross (Whisky) and Dutch cross (Persephone)

Colour - Brown and Black & White

If you want to adopt Whisky and Persephone you can view their full profile here.

Whisky and Persephone are looking for a home together after circumstances meant their previous owners were no longer able to care for them.

Both are very unsure of people right now so will need an understanding home with plenty of patience.

A calm home would certainly be best for them, and they would be suitable for first-time owners.