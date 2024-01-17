The force’s latest figures, which have not yet been released by the Office for National Statistics, show the number of knife and sharp instrument offences recorded in 2023 sat at 1,490.

In 2022, the number recorded was slightly higher at 1,680, with a spike of 465 incidents recorded in the three months from April to June.

A spokesman for the force said proactive work from officers contributed to the reduction.

He said: “Using the most recently available figures, for the end of December 2023 – which have not yet been published by the ONS – knife enabled crime in Essex has fallen year on year by 11.2 per cent, with 190 fewer offences.

“We are effectively tackling knife crime through our proactive approach around our nationally celebrated ‘Operation Grip’.

"It is a scientific and statistically backed operation which helps us to understand specific areas in our county with a higher probability of a serious, violent incident taking place.

“We also use innovative technology such as knife arches, open gate systems, which can be deployed anywhere at any time.”