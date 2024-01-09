Summary

A120 closed near Wix and Ramsey after rush hour crash

3 Harbours Art Festival
Emergency
By Macaully Moffat

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A120 closed in both directions after crash
  • AA has described traffic between Horsley Cross and Main Road as 'slow'
  • Emergency services have been contacted for more information

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos