The shop, at the Triangle Shopping Centre in Rochford Way, will shut on February 24.

Customers were made aware by a notice posted on the door of the store.

The sign read: "Everyone working in this store will be offered a role by the new owners or in other nearby East of England Co-op stores.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to you, our members and customers, and to the team at this store for the service they have provided over the years."

The East of England Co-op owns the Triangle Shopping Centre.

Frinton councillor Terry Allen said: "This has come as a bit of a shock and disappointment.

"The Co-op is the main store over at the Triangle Centre and I am surprised they are choosing to close down and move out completely.

"I don't understand it, the footfall and possible customers they could get has gone up tremendously.

"It's a smack in the face for some of the other businesses to hear this news too as it could affect their livelihoods.

"Hopefully someone else will come in there who is just the same providing a sort of food outlet.

"We need something there that will attract and keep business coming to the Triangle."

The Co-op bought the Triangle Shopping Centre in 2008.

The deal originally saw the Co-op take over 19 shops, five flats, ten garages and the car park.

Mr Allen said: "As far as I am aware the Co-op is still the actual owner of the Triangle."

The decision to axe the shop has been met with dismay from loyal shoppers.

One said: "This isn't going to help the local people who use it all the time."

Another said: "The notice says there will be new owners, so hopefully a better supermarket will be coming.

"This could be just what the Triangle needs."

East of England Co-op stores remain open in Connaught Avenue, as well as in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, and Walton High Street.

The company had not responded at the time of going to press.