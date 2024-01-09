PC Terique McHayle was accused of breaching Essex Police's standards of professional behaviour in relation to his use of social media.

A misconduct hearing, which was chaired by chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington heard he had been accused of posting inappropriate content across multiple social media channels.

The officer was found to have breached the standards of conduct and was issued a final written warning.

The written warning will remain in place for three years.

Mr Harrington said: “PC McHayle fully accepted that what he posted on his social media was inappropriate and apologised for his actions from the start.

"It did fall below the standards we expect of our officers and staff but given the circumstances it was right that he was given the serious sanction of a final written warning.

“PC McHayle knows he has been given a final chance for the serious error of judgement he made.”

“When going through training, our officers are given guidance around how to properly conduct themselves on social media as they are representatives of Essex Police both inside and outside of work.

“I hope that those who read this recognise that we set and expect the highest standards, but where in exceptional circumstances officers make a mistake, they will if appropriate be given a chance to redeem themselves.”

The misconduct hearing concluded on Friday, December 22.

