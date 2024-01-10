Gary Fox, who was an avid darts fan, died aged 34 three years ago.

His brother Dan Fox has organised a memorial competition for the past three years in memory of him.

This year's event will be held at the Clacton Railway Club, in Carnarvon Road, on February 18 and will see local darts players go head-to-head.

Memory - Gary Fox (Image: Dan Fox)

Dan said: "Gary loved all sorts of sports like football and cricket but darts was his go-to.

"Towards the end of his life, he played almost every night of the week and was popular within the town's darts community.

"Darts is also a massive thing in the family and it's something we could do together as a family.

"It really does mean the whole world to us."

All the money raised at the event will be sent to the Mind charity.

Mind is a mental health charity which offers information and advice to people with mental health problems and lobbies government and local authorities on their behalf.

Dan said: "We want to help families like ours to encourage people to talk to Mind.

"I have used the charity myself and I want to give something back to them to help other families not go through what we went to.

"I think it's a good way of raising awareness."

The total amount raised in the last contests has reached £2,500, which has all been sent to the Mind charity.

Winner - Dan fox presenting his brother, Shaun Fox, with a trophy from a previous darts memorial event (Image: Dan Fox)

Dan has also set up a Just Giving page which is also raising money for Mind.

He added: "I'd also like to thank the local businesses who have contributed to the cause, whether that be sending hampers or donating items to the raffle.

"Clacton Railway Club are unbelievable with the amount of support we receive. We cannot thank them enough."

Those looking to take part in the competition must be aged 14 or over and register before 1.30pm for a 2pm start.

Cash prizes will be given to the top four players on the day.

For more information and to enter call Dan Fox on 77171 25592.